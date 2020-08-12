M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Blucora worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 61.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 83.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth $250,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. ValuEngine lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Blucora from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of BCOR opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. Blucora Inc has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

