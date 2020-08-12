Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,195 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.8% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.25 and a one year high of $217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,537.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.07 and a 200-day moving average of $181.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

