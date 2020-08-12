Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,383 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Eaton Vance worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EV opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

