Raymond James & Associates Has $3.17 Million Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Savior LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after buying an additional 134,321 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $27.59.

