KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

Comerica Bank raised its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of KBR worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 1,888.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400,958 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 7,960.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in KBR by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,078,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,070,000 after acquiring an additional 826,838 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,567,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,289,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after buying an additional 776,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other KBR news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $636,101.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,739.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

