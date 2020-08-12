Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $246,000 Investment in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at $451,000.

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

