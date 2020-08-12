ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of ACI Worldwide worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $34,848,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,895,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 632,625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,671,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after purchasing an additional 312,203 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,740,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,043,000 after acquiring an additional 293,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,117,000 after acquiring an additional 286,647 shares in the last quarter.

ACIW opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.31. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

