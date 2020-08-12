Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 8,060 Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter worth $187,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter worth $271,000.

SWAN stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $32.21.

