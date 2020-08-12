Sigma Planning Corp Invests $259,000 in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $40,968.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,977,678.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,711 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $206.12 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $209.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

