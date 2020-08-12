Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 8,054 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 715.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.

