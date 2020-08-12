Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $248,048,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,895,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 397,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 130,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

NYSE FBC opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.