Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 7,890 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,669 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,759,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 634,354 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,845,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,945,000 after purchasing an additional 458,105 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98.

