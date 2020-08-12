Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYJ opened at $166.93 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.67.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

