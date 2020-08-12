Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 4,157 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 11.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 28.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Apollo Investment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $667.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

