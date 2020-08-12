5,844 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 348,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 174,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

