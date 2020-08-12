Sigma Planning Corp Invests $264,000 in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 151.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 650,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,017 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 140.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 335,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,019,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 472.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 204,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 169,150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEG. Raymond James upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

