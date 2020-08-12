Sigma Planning Corp Invests $264,000 in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 151.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 650,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,017 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 140.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 335,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,019,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 472.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 204,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 169,150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEG. Raymond James upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KBR, Inc. Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank
KBR, Inc. Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank
Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $246,000 Investment in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF
Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $246,000 Investment in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF
ACI Worldwide Inc Shares Sold by Comerica Bank
ACI Worldwide Inc Shares Sold by Comerica Bank
Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 8,060 Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF
Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 8,060 Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF
Sigma Planning Corp Sells 755 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
Sigma Planning Corp Sells 755 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
Sigma Planning Corp Invests $259,000 in Helen of Troy Limited
Sigma Planning Corp Invests $259,000 in Helen of Troy Limited


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report