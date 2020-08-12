Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,333 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.14% of Atlantic Power worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AT. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 299,896 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 185,639 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 125,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atlantic Power by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,209,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,859 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Power stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Atlantic Power Corp has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.37 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.

In related news, EVP Joseph Cofelice acquired 17,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $32,488.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 884,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,364.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,210.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,057 shares of company stock worth $89,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

