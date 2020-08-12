Sigma Planning Corp Has $270,000 Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 52.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 34.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Koninklijke Philips NV has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $54.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

