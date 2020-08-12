Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,403,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,307,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

