Sigma Planning Corp Takes $270,000 Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $2,837,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $160.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.63, a P/E/G ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.23. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $198.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

