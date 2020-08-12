Sigma Planning Corp Invests $270,000 in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,012 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 700.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7,688.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $89.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Leblanc bought 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.04 per share, with a total value of $99,923.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $963,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $2,369,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,565,575.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,568 shares of company stock worth $21,149,422. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

