Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 45 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $244.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.82 and its 200 day moving average is $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $251.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

