Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,908 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

NYSE:BUD opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

