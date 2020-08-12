Sigma Planning Corp Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 95.2% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.2% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 256.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 105,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 65.03%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

