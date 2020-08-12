Sigma Planning Corp Sells 95 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson stock opened at $151.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,327. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

