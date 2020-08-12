Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 377,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 80,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

