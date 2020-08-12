Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 4,712 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.03.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,650. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $76.69.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

