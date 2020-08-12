Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 10,858 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1,316.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.10. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LZB. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

