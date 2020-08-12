Sigma Planning Corp Has $294,000 Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,180,000 after purchasing an additional 593,974 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after buying an additional 2,584,451 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,641,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,944,000 after buying an additional 131,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $207.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,962 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.