Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $294,000 Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 784,660 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,442,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,180.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 386,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 356,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ALK opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALK. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

