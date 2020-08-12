Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,661 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $8,092,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $6,502,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $7,441,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 989,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 71.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.12.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

