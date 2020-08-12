UBS Group AG Trims Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in National Grid were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NGG opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.0126 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. National Grid’s payout ratio is 113.03%.

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

