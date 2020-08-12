ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 757,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of ChemoCentryx worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 57,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 139,893 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,541 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $2,183,519.10. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 109,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 19,612 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $1,183,388.08. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,695.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,350,078 shares of company stock valued at $78,767,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. Research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

