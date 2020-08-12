UBS Group AG Has $8.50 Million Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Entegris worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Entegris by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 120,456 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Entegris by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Entegris by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Entegris stock opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. Entegris Inc has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,101 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,724 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

