UBS Group AG Has $8.50 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABG. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 827,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,726,000 after acquiring an additional 620,857 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 881.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after acquiring an additional 293,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after acquiring an additional 277,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,856,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,118,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,989,000 after buying an additional 215,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $105.46 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $177,813.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,561.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

