UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Catalent worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 390.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 205.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth about $125,000.

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

