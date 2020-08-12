UBS Group AG Purchases 242,736 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,736 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Gentex worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 67,025 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Gentex by 25.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,076 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,026,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,296,000 after purchasing an additional 157,231 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,621,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

