UBS Group AG Sells 13,659 Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,313,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $45.02.

