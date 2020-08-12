Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 58,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RHS opened at $145.04 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $149.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.52.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

