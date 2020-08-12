360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.55% of 360 Finance worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. increased its position in shares of 360 Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. now owns 14,589,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,273 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,387,000. FMR LLC increased its position in 360 Finance by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in 360 Finance by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 966,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 360 Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 Finance alerts:

QFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 360 Finance in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised 360 Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. CLSA initiated coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

Shares of QFIN opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.82. 360 Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $18.06.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $449.11 million for the quarter. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that 360 Finance Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 Finance Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.