UBS Group AG Grows Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,343 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

