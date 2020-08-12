Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) PT Raised to $12.00

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $9.26.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. Analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Fluidigm by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Fluidigm by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Fluidigm by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fluidigm by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

