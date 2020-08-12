Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) to “Neutral”

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TMST has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Timkensteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Timkensteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.09. Timkensteel has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.49. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Timkensteel will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Timkensteel by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Timkensteel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Timkensteel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Timkensteel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

