Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Guggenheim

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.16% from the stock’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.97.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.72) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,220. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $949,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,449 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $584,551,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,212 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

