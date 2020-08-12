USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners is a leading energy infrastructure provider, which specializes in large-horsepower applications. The partnership provides natural gas compressors, a must have service for the transportation of the fuel. With rising longterm consumption and production of natural gas, USA Compression’s growth prospects remain strong. Further, as a byproduct of the MLP model, the partnership is largely insulated to fluctuations in commodity prices and generates stable cash flows from long-term contracts. The fact that it yields around 18% makes the stock enticing for income investors. However, USA Compression hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry too. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on USAC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

USAC stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. As a group, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 160,983 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $839,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 111.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 195,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 102,751 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 26.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,536 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

