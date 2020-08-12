Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $118.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $99.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.92. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.7% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

