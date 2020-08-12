Morgan Stanley Increases Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $41.00

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Roth Capital lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

YETI opened at $47.65 on Monday. Yeti has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yeti will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 15,700 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $588,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,058 shares of company stock worth $16,322,839 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in Yeti by 2,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 326,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 314,319 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yeti by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

