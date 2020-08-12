Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

WLK stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

