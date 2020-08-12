Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $90.88 on Monday. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

