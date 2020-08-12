Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to $61.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday. Cfra cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.
NYSE:SLF opened at $42.48 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
